Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 32,119 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.20. 1,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,586. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.