Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.37. 3,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.