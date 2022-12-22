Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow Acquires 112,371 Shares

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 112,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $24,721.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,012.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AYTU stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.20% and a negative net margin of 83.18%. Equities analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

