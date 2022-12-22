Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow Acquires 112,371 Shares

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 112,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $24,721.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,012.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 9.8 %
AYTU stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 47.20% and a negative net margin of 83.18%. Equities analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.