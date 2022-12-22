Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Cap of $36.55 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00013003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $36.55 million and $2.04 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

