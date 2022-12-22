BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market cap of $968,590.24 and $3.58 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BAKE is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

