Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.71

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Balchem to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $173.80. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.