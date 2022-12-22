Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

BMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $984.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $603.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

