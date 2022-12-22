Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $1,705,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 454,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 118,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,720,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.