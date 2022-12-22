Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.37

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $11.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,032 shares changing hands.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.
Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
