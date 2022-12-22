Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.37

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $11.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1,032 shares changing hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.