Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,767 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day moving average is $354.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Adobe

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

