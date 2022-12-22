Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
