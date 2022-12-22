Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 3,577 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

NYSE SPGI traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.63. 14,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $481.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.18 and a 200-day moving average of $342.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.