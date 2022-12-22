Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.38. 35,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,369. The firm has a market cap of $327.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

