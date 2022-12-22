Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.5 %

BDX traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $252.19. 7,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

