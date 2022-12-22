Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 55,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 71,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.