Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 25,199 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 239,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.