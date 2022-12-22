Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 28,725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.74. 29,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

