Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 20% Higher

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,416,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 641% from the average session volume of 191,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

