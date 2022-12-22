Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.48. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.