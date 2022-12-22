Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Bill.com worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.65.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

