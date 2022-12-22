Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Bionomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

