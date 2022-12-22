Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $20.99 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $150,537.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00115498 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00198994 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053460 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

