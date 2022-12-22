BITICA COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $56,500.16 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $56,500.16 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014509 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00224650 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.13843753 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165,050.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

