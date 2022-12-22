Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 6,116 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

