Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 6,116 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $18.43.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.