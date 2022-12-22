BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells $23,211.99 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $23,211.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,406.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 26th, Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96.

BB stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,863,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,230. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

