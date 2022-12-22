Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.63.

NYSE BX opened at $75.84 on Monday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

