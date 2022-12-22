Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.56

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 1545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Blink Charging Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $572.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

In other news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Blink Charging by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

