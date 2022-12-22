Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Trading Down 5.3%

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 1,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 24,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

