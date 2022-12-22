BMO Capital Markets Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.59 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $166.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.