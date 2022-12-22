Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $121.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $121.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

BA traded down $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Boeing by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

