Boyd Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 952,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,799. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

