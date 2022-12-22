Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,270,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

