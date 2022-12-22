Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 842,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,207,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,276,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 66,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

