Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT at $12.00

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $327,813.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,952,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,446.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $327,813.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Barton sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $119,683.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,051 in the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Builders Union LLP increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 481.9% during the third quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 832.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,987 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PLBY opened at $3.03 on Friday. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.27.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

