Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Director Buys C$27,040.00 in Stock

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,287,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,029,537.44.
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Price Performance
CVE KMT traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. Brunswick Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.
About Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V)
