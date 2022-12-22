Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Director Buys C$27,040.00 in Stock

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,287,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,029,537.44.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Price Performance

CVE KMT traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. Brunswick Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.

Get Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) alerts:

About Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.