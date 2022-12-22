BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. 45,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,447,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

