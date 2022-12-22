BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 490 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 0.9% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $706.94. 1,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,426. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

