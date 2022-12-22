BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,283 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 32,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,369. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

