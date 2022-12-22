BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 89,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

