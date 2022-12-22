BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SNA traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,178. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $245.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

