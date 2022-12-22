BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $197.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,636. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

