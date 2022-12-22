BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $105.77. 15,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,817. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

