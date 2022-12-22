BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,525 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 905,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,334,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $150.23. 17,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,927. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

