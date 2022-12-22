BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.88. 192,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,708,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

