Bubblefong (BBF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $601,258.50

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00017563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $107.44 million and $601,258.50 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

