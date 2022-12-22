Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $759.85

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 759.85 ($9.23) and traded as low as GBX 647.50 ($7.87). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 656.50 ($7.97), with a volume of 377,361 shares.

Burford Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33,550.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 712.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.18.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

