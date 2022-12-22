Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.70. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.