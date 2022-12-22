Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,842. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.