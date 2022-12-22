Burleson & Company LLC Invests $179,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $325.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,693. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.51.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

