Burleson & Company LLC Invests $52,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

